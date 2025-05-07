'It's a proud moment for all of us': PM Modi's first response to 'Operation Sindoor' during high-level cabinet meet

At the start of high-level Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was congratulated by all his ministers for the success of Operation Sindoor, the precision military strike on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to sources, the Prime Minister took a few moments to brief his cabinet colleagues on the details of the operation and its aftermath. He described it as a moment of national pride.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"It’s a proud moment for all of us," the Prime Minister said, as per officials present in the meeting.

PM Modi also held high-level discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, hours after the attack. The meeting comes amid reports that ten family members and close aides of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar were among the over 80 terrorists neutralised in the pre-dawn precision airstrikes.

According to security officials, the most significant operations were conducted in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where 25–30 terrorists were killed at each site.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted that Hafiz Abdul Malik, a high-value target of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was reportedly eliminated in a precise strike on Markaz Tayyeba in Muridke (Pakistan) last night.

Advertisement

The Cabinet meeting comes just hours after Indian armed forces executed a coordinated airstrike targeting infrastructure linked to terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The strike has drawn strong reactions from Pakistan, but India has maintained that the operation was focused, non-escalatory, and aimed solely at dismantling terror hubs across the border.