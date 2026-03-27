Jag Vasant, carrying 2,000 metric tons of LPG, reaches Gujarat’s Kandla Port

Jag Vasant, an LPG cargo ship, arrived at Gujarat's Kandla Port on Friday amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz energy corridor. The vessel carried 42,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with mid-sea transfer operations expected to begin soon.

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On Monday, Jag Vasant and another LPG tanker, Pine Gas, embarked on their journey to India, choosing an unusual route to cross the Strait of Hormuz. India Today tracked their positions and found that both ships navigated the Qeshm–Larak channel instead of the conventional, shorter path into the Arabian Sea.

During their transit, the vessels altered their onboard identifiers from generic terms such as “IND SHIP AND CREW” and “ALL INDIA CREW” to more specific signals like “PINE GAS INDIAN SHIP” and “JGVASNTINDSHIPINDCRW.” This change suggested prior approval from Iranian authorities and aimed to reduce the risk of being targeted while passing through the channel.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed in a press briefing that Jag Vasant safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and was expected to arrive on March 26.

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Jag Vasant is the third Indian LPG tanker to reach India recently. Earlier, two other tankers, Nanda Devi and Shivalik, docked at Gujarat ports. Shivalik arrived at Mundra Port on March 16, followed by Nanda Devi at Vadinar Port on March 17. Together, these two vessels carried over 92,000 metric tons of LPG.

Jag Vasant and the earlier tankers arrived in India despite the disruption caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy passage.

The mid-sea transfer of LPG from Jag Vasant is anticipated to support domestic energy requirements as India navigates supply challenges linked to regional tensions.