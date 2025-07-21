Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice-President of India, cites health reasons 

Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his resignation from the post of Vice-President of India, citing health reasons and medical advice. In a formal letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated his decision to step down with immediate effect in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately," Dhankhar wrote in his letter dated July 21.

Expressing his gratitude, Dhankhar thanked President Murmu for her "unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship" they shared during his tenure. He also extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s "invaluable cooperation and support" throughout his time in office.

Reflecting on his term, Dhankhar expressed deep gratitude to Members of Parliament, saying the "warmth, trust, and affection" he received would remain cherished in his memory. He also described his tenure as a period of invaluable learning and growth, underscoring the privilege of serving during what he called a "transformative era" of India's economic rise and global standing.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," Dhankhar wrote in his parting note.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a veteran politician and legal luminary, took office as the 14th Vice-President of India in August 2022, also serving as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha during his term. His resignation marks an unexpected development in India’s political landscape.

Third VP to step down before term

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the third Vice-President in Indian history to resign before completing his term.

Previously, VV Giri stepped down from the Vice Presidency on July 20, 1969, to contest the presidential election following President Zakir Husain’s demise. He then served as acting President and was later elected as President.

R Venkataraman resigned as Vice President in July 1987 after being elected President. He had served as Vice President from August 1984 to July 1987 and went on to hold the presidency until July 1992.