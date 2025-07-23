Jagdeep Dhankhar to vacate Vice President's residence as resignation sparks political debate

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is preparing to leave the official Vice President's residence just days after abruptly resigning from office, citing health concerns, according to sources. His departure follows 15 months at the newly built Vice President Enclave, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project near Parliament House.

Dhankhar, 74, who assumed office in August 2022 and was set to serve until 2027, began packing on the night of his resignation, even before it was formally accepted. According to sources, his swift move out of the official residence highlights the urgency surrounding his exit.

Several senior opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, reportedly sought meetings with Dhankhar on Tuesday but were unable to secure appointments. Other unnamed leaders also attempted to meet with him in the wake of his resignation.

Although Dhankhar attributed his decision to step down to health concerns, the Congress party cast doubt on that explanation. “The real reasons behind his resignation run much deeper,” the party stated on Tuesday, fueling speculation about political friction or loss of internal support.

The Vice President Enclave, which Dhankhar moved into in April 2024, includes both the residence and office of the Vice President. His early departure from the high-security facility raises questions about the sudden nature of his exit and what may have transpired behind the scenes.