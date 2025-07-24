Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tussle with govt brewing for long, say sources on the VP’s resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation did not come after a day-long tussle with the government but was the result of a long drawn clash, revealed sources. His acceptance of the opposition-backed motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma was just the final straw, said the sources. Dhankhar announced his resignation on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, citing health and medical reasons.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per sources, Dhankhar was in touch with a senior Congress leader regarding the motion to impeach Justice Varma over the discovery of a large stash of cash from his residence. The sources told India Today TV that the government got increasingly concerned over the development and attempted to dissuade the Veep from independently accepting the Opposition's proposal.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Leader of the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, urged the Vice President to wait, adding that there was already an ongoing effort to build consensus for the impeachment motion, said the same people in the know.

However, in a rare act of dissent Dhankhar went ahead and announced the receipt of the signatures of Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha, despite the Centre’s multiple interventions.

Advertisement

Rijiju had already informed the Veep of the Centre’s intention to move an impeachment motion in the Lok Sabha four-five days ahead of the Monsoon Session. He was also informed that a similar proposal would be introduced in the Rajya Sabha. By the session the government had already collected the signatures, including those from Opposition parties in the Lower House.

On Sunday and Monday, meanwhile, Dhankhar met a few Opposition leaders to discuss the impeachment motion but remained tight-lipped about what the Opposition leaders said to him. By Monday, it was clear that the VP was prepared to formally accept the signatures collected by the Opposition and announce the motion in the House that very day, sources said.

This is when the government reached out to the Vice President three times, saying that the signatures being collected should also include those of ruling party MPs, as the agenda had been decided by consensus.

Advertisement

While he did not budge and gave no assurance, Dhankhar reportedly indicated that he would read out the list of Opposition MPs in the House.

Dhankhar had reportedly also assured the Opposition that he would take up Justice Shekhar Yadav's impeachment case separately in his own capacity.

The VP reached Rashtrapati Bhavan without prior notice. He waited for about 25 minutes and then submitted his resignation to the President. Following Dhankhar's decision to accept the Opposition's motion in the House without the NDA government's approval, Prime Minister Modi met with his top aides, including the Home Minister and expressed deep disappointment over the Vice President’s conduct.