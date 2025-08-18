Jaishankar meets Wang Yi: 'After difficult period, India-China now seek to move ahead'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday that relations between India and China must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest". He also underlined that differences between the two countries should not become disputes.

The bilateral meeting took place shortly after Wang arrived for a two-day visit focused on the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question. Wang and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval serve as the designated Special Representatives for the protracted border negotiations.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead," Jaishankar said during the meeting in New Delhi. "This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals-mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

He stressed the need to contain tensions. "Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," Jaishankar said.

He also called attention to counterterrorism as a shared concern. "The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority," he stated. He framed the meeting as "an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties," while also exchanging views on the global situation and issues of mutual interest.

Wang, in his remarks, referred to recent diplomatic steps. "We maintained peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resumed the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in the Xizang Autonomous Region," he said.

He expressed confidence in building cooperation. "We shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation and to further consolidate the momentum of improvement development of China-India relations, so that while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other’s success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world," Wang said.

