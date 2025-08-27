Jammu rains: 22 trains cancelled, 3,500 residents rescued; CM Abdullah says situation is serious

The relentless rains in Jammu and Kashmir has led to widespread devastation and loss of lives. Trains have been cancelled, thousands of residents have been rescued, and roads have been swept away. Rescue operations are underway in the state, and schools have been closed.

The Northern Railways has announced the cancellation of 22 trains scheduled for Wednesday due to the severe weather conditions in Jammu. In addition, 27 trains have been short-terminated within the division. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northern Railway, Jammu Division, stated, "Twenty-seven trains have been short-terminated on Tuesday. This has been done in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the region."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nine of the cancelled trains were from Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which has also seen its pilgrimage activities suspended after a landslide. The landslide has claimed at least 30 lives, including pilgrims on the Vaishno Devi route. The downpour has caused flash floods and landslides, severely damaging infrastructure and disrupting transport services. Rescue operations are underway, with three relief columns of the Army mobilised to assist in the Katra region. Efforts are on to save lives and provide assistance to the needy.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the district administration, alongside the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies, orchestrated the rescue of more than 3,500 residents. The operation focused on evacuating people from vulnerable areas and providing temporary shelters where essential services like food, clean water, and medical care are being prioritised.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has deemed the situation serious, holding an emergency meeting to ensure district administrators are on high alert. "… instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies," Abdullah noted in his response to the crisis.

Telecom services have collapsed in large parts of the union territory, further complicating rescue and relief efforts. The communication blackout has intensified panic among residents, while efforts to restore services are underway.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted sustained heavy rainfall with potential threats of further cloudbursts and flash floods until the end of the week. Authorities continue to issue advisories urging residents to avoid water bodies and landslide-prone areas as efforts to restore normalcy continue.

Advertisement

The disaster forced the closure of schools in the Jammu division until August 27. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education suspended all examinations for Classes 10 and 11 scheduled for Wednesday. Recruitment activities for constables, including those for the BSF, have been halted.

Residents have been warned to stay away from overflowing rivers, which have crossed danger marks, inundating low-lying areas. Areas like Kathua have recorded significant rainfall, suffering from heavy flooding.