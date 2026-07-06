Javed Jaffrey family's ₹16.24 crore investment fraud: Crime Branch arrests key accused; BMC officer remains untraceable

More than six weeks after the arrest of one of the accused in the alleged ₹16.24 crore investment fraud involving actor Javed Jaffrey's family, a key suspect, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil, continues to evade arrest despite a Look Out Circular (LOC) being issued against him, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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Police said the LOC was issued around two weeks ago to stop Patil from leaving the country, while teams are continuing efforts to trace him.

The latest arrest in the case came when the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell apprehended Devendra Padwal from Malvan in Sindhudurg district. Earlier, Nishit Patel and Rupesh More were arrested and are currently in judicial custody. Investigators said More allegedly prepared forged documents that were used to execute the fraud.

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According to the police, Padwal was residing in Khar in the same building as Patel. Investigators further alleged that Padwal created a fake power of attorney in the name of a prominent developer, falsely claiming authority to make decisions and execute legal documents on the developer's behalf.

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Padwal was produced before a court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody till Monday for further investigation.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Habiba Jaffrey, wife of actor Javed Jaffrey. An FIR was initially registered at Khar police station in May before being transferred to the Crime Branch's Property Cell. Besides Patil, the FIR names Nishit Patel, Devendra Padwal, Rupesh More and others.

According to Habiba Jaffrey's complaint, she came in contact with Patil during her visits to the BMC office. Patil allegedly introduced her to what he described as a lucrative investment opportunity in a redevelopment project in Bandra and directed her to invest through Patel.

Police alleged that forged government registration documents were prepared and presented as genuine to persuade Habiba, her husband Javed Jaffrey, relatives including Naved Jaffrey, and others to invest in the project.

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Investigators said the accused collected nearly ₹16.24 crore through cheque payments, cash, foreign currency and luxury watches before allegedly cheating the investors.

After realising she had been duped, Habiba Jaffrey approached the Khar police, following which an FIR was registered in May. The probe was later transferred to the Crime Branch.