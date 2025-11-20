Business Today
Javelins and Excalibur rounds locked in: US signs off $93 mn arms deal for India

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025 7:41 AM IST
Javelins and Excalibur rounds locked in: US signs off $93 mn arms deal for IndiaThese developments further deepen the strategic defense relationship between Washington and New Delhi, particularly as India seeks to ramp up its precision strike capabilities amid growing regional tensions.

The United States has approved two major military sales to India worth $93 million, equipping New Delhi with cutting-edge anti-tank missiles and precision artillery to bolster its defense and deterrence capabilities.

The US State Department cleared a $45.7 million sale of the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, which includes 100 Javelin missiles, 25 command launch units, one fly-to-buy round, along with training, simulation equipment, spare parts, and full lifecycle support.

On the same day, Washington also greenlit a $47.1 million package for the M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery shells. This deal involves up to 216 Excalibur rounds and includes fire-control systems, propellants, technical assistance, and logistical support.

Both weapons are already used in limited numbers by the Indian Army. The new deals are aimed at replenishing inventory, expanding operational capacity, and enhancing interoperability with US defense systems.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), these sales “will improve India’s first-strike accuracy” and ensure the country is better positioned to meet evolving threats. The agency also confirmed that the deals would not disrupt the military balance in the region.

“This sale marks a significant step forward in India’s modernization of its defensive firepower and mobility,” the DSCA said, adding that it aligns with India’s goals to strengthen homeland defense and deterrence. 

Published on: Nov 20, 2025 7:41 AM IST
