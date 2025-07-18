JeM chief Masood Azhar spotted in Pak-occupied Kashmir, 1,000 km away from Bahawalpur after Bilawal Bhutto's claims: Report

Intelligence reports have emerged indicating that Masood Azhar, the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and one of India's most sought-after terrorists, has been spotted in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This marks a significant shift, as Azhar is over 1,000 kilometres away from his known base in Bahawalpur.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pakistan's former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, suggested that Azhar might be in Afghanistan. He stated, "If and when the Indian government shares information with us that he is on Pakistani soil, we would be more than happy to arrest him." This reflects a potential willingness from Pakistan to collaborate with India on Azhar's capture if his presence within Pakistan is confirmed. These developments have been highlighted by India Today.

Azhar has been identified as the architect behind several major terrorist incidents in India, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 soldiers. His involvement in these attacks underscores his critical role in ongoing terrorism activities in the region.

Advertisement

Indian intelligence agencies continue to monitor Azhar's whereabouts closely. Meanwhile, Jaish-e-Mohammed's online platforms persist in spreading misinformation by recycling old audio recordings of Azhar, suggesting he remains at his traditional base in Bahawalpur.

Azhar's presence in Gilgit-Baltistan could necessitate increased security and intelligence efforts by regional stakeholders. The area is strategically significant due to its geographical and political complexities, often drawing international attention.

The implications of Azhar's relocation may include challenges for regional security dynamics. Both India and Pakistan may need to reassess their approaches to addressing such developments, focusing on enhanced intelligence cooperation.

As Pakistan navigates these developments, it may face increased scrutiny over its counter-terrorism strategies and international responsibilities. This situation could influence the broader regional security landscape and diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

Continued monitoring and intelligence sharing will be crucial as the situation unfolds. India and Pakistan's responses to these developments will likely draw attention from the international community, with potential impacts on their bilateral ties.