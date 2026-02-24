Jharkhand air ambulance crash: Victim's family took ₹8 lakh loan to hire chartered aircraft for his treatment

The family of a 41-year-old man, who was among seven people killed in an air ambulance crash, had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh to hire the chartered aircraft for his treatment. Sanjay, a burn victim being flown to Delhi for advanced medical care, died along with his wife and a relative when the air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district shortly after taking off from Ranchi.

Four others, including two pilots, a doctor and a paramedic, were also killed in the crash. The aircraft involved was a Beechcraft C90 operated by Delhi-based charter service Redbird Airways.

In a desperate bid to save Sanjay’s life, his family borrowed Rs 8 lakh from friends and relatives to arrange advanced medical treatment in Delhi and hire a chartered air ambulance.

Speaking to India Today, Sanjay’s brother Ajay said the family had even considered selling their property and land to fund the treatment. With local options exhausted and Sanjay’s condition worsening, they decided to shift him to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for specialised care.

Friends and relatives later gathered at the family’s home in the Latehar district to mourn the devastating loss.

Sanjay, the sole breadwinner of his family, had suffered severe burn injuries last Monday after an electric short circuit triggered a fire at his modest hotel in Chandwa. He was critically injured while at work.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors advised advanced treatment in Delhi. Following this, arrangements were made for the air ambulance from Ranchi.

On Monday morning, the Beechcraft C90 aircraft took off from Ranchi carrying Sanjay, his wife Archana, and relative Dhruv, along with the medical team and flight crew. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district.

All seven occupants were killed in the crash.

The victims were identified as: Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Pilot-in-Command; Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Co-pilot; Sanjay Kumar (41), patient; Archana Devi, attendant (wife of Sanjay); Dhruv Kumar, attendant; Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta; and Sachin Kumar Mishra, paramedic.