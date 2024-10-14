Jharkhand Elections 2024: BJP finalises seat-sharing with AJSU, JDU; candidate list to be out within...

Ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started seat-sharing talks with its allies such as Nitish Kumar's JDU, and AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) Party. On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the assembly elections was "almost final" and the first list of candidates would be announced within 48 hours of the declaration of the polls.

"Seat-sharing among NDA partners is almost final. As soon as the Election Commission declares the model code of conduct (MCC) we will issue the first list within 24 to 48 hours. We are waiting for the EC's announcement," he said while speaking to media after a meeting of the party's election committee.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU Party will contest 9-11 seats. "The seat-sharing talks with the AJSU Party are almost final. There is some problem pertaining to one seat. We will resolve that by Tuesday," Sarma, co-incharge of the BJP for the assembly elections, said.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest in two constituencies, while the seat-sharing talks with LJP (Ram Vilas) will be held on Wednesday or Thursday after its chief Chirag Paswan comes back from abroad. Candidates for almost all the seats have been finalised, barring five or six, and the decision on those will be taken soon, Sarma said. "The election committee will meet again tomorrow, followed by the party's parliamentary board meeting."

The elections to the 81-member assembly are due later this year.

In the last assembly polls, the saffron party contested 79 seats but could win just 25, 12 down from its tally in 2014.



