Jio at 10: Akash Ambani marks milestone with a vision for global expansion

"Jio today is much more than a telecom company. We are building original technology in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and AI. The opportunity before us is to continue making the benefits of technology accessible at scale, taking these technologies global and strengthening India's position as a creator of technology for the world," Ambani wrote.

The commercial journey began on September 5, 2016, through Reliance Jio Infocomm, following internal network trials launched on December 28, 2015. After an initial six-month period of free services, the operator recorded rapid user adoption, reaching 50 million subscribers in 83 days and crossing 100 million in under six months.

Following a corporate restructuring in November 2019, Reliance Jio became a subsidiary of Jio Platforms. As of June 30, 2026, the company’s subscriber base reached 533.3 million.

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"Ten years ago, Jio began with a bold vision and purpose set by our Chairman Mukesh Ambani: to make high-quality digital connectivity affordable and accessible to every Indian. Ten years on, that conviction has changed India, and I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for how far we have come together," Ambani stated.

Over the past decade, the operator added nearly 500 million net subscribers — exceeding the combined additions of the top three US telecom providers over the same period, and 1.3 times that of its nearest domestic competitor. Currently handling over 23 exabytes of monthly data traffic, Jio stands among the largest global data networks and represents the fastest-growing connectivity base outside China.

Crediting the workforce for navigating complex technical challenges to scale operations, Ambani noted: "Every day, teams across Jio have taken on difficult challenges, questioned established ways of doing things, created new products and technologies, and served our customers with commitment. That willingness to think differently, move with speed and keep the customer at the centre of everything we do has shaped Jio from the very beginning."