Jio gains 19 lakh mobile subscribers in September, Airtel sees lowest additions in months

IIFL Capital said Jio’s subscriber additions were similar to August. "Excluding M2M, JIO added 1.9mn subs in September, similar to August."

Airtel, meanwhile, recorded its lowest monthly addition in recent months.

"Bharti's net adds of 0.2mn were the lowest in recent months," the report said.

DAM Capital also said Jio took the larger share of new consumer mobile connections in September.

"India total wireless subscribers (excluding M2M connections) increased by 2.2 Mn MoM with Jio taking the higher share," the report stated.

India’s mobile subscriber base, excluding M2M connections, rose by 22 lakh from August to around 115.5 crore in September. BSNL and other operators together added around 5 lakh subscribers.

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Jio also saw the biggest rise in active subscribers. DAM Capital estimated that Jio added 13 lakh core Visitor Location Register (VLR) subscribers. Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw declines of around 2 lakh and 3 lakh, respectively.

IIFL Capital said M2M connections are included in reported VLR figures, making it difficult to measure the actual change in active subscribers.

Jio stays ahead in broadband

Jio also added more home broadband connections than Airtel in September.

Jio added around 4.2 lakh connections, compared with Airtel’s 1.6 lakh.

"JIO added 0.42mn fixed BB subs in September, split as 0.11mn FTTH, 0.09mn 5G FWA, and 0.22mn UBR FWA," IIFL Capital stated.

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Jio’s home broadband subscriber base reached around 3 crore, almost twice Airtel’s 1.56 crore.

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Jio also held around 79 per cent of India’s fixed wireless access (FWA) market, with 1.51 crore connections at the end of September.

However, broadband additions slowed for both companies from August. Jio’s additions fell from 5 lakh to 4.2 lakh, while Airtel’s dropped from 2.6 lakh to 1.6 lakh.

(With inputs from ANI)