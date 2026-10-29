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Jio gains 19 lakh mobile subscribers in September, Airtel sees lowest additions in months

Jio gains 19 lakh mobile subscribers in September, Airtel sees lowest additions in months

India’s mobile subscriber base, excluding M2M connections, rose by 22 lakh from August to around 115.5 crore in September.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:38 PM IST
Jio gains 19 lakh mobile subscribers in September, Airtel sees lowest additions in monthsJio also held around 79 per cent of India’s fixed wireless access (FWA) market, with 1.51 crore connections at the end of September.

Reliance Jio added nearly 10 times more mobile subscribers than Bharti Airtel in September, strengthening its lead in India’s telecom market. Jio added around 19 lakh subscribers during the month, while Airtel added about 2 lakh. Vodafone Idea lost around 3 lakh subscribers, according to reports by IIFL Capital and DAM Capital based on TRAI data.

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The figures exclude machine-to-machine (M2M) connections, which are mobile connections used by automated devices rather than people.

IIFL Capital said Jio’s subscriber additions were similar to August. "Excluding M2M, JIO added 1.9mn subs in September, similar to August."

Airtel, meanwhile, recorded its lowest monthly addition in recent months.

"Bharti's net adds of 0.2mn were the lowest in recent months," the report said.

DAM Capital also said Jio took the larger share of new consumer mobile connections in September.

"India total wireless subscribers (excluding M2M connections) increased by 2.2 Mn MoM with Jio taking the higher share," the report stated.

India’s mobile subscriber base, excluding M2M connections, rose by 22 lakh from August to around 115.5 crore in September. BSNL and other operators together added around 5 lakh subscribers.

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Jio also saw the biggest rise in active subscribers. DAM Capital estimated that Jio added 13 lakh core Visitor Location Register (VLR) subscribers. Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw declines of around 2 lakh and 3 lakh, respectively.

IIFL Capital said M2M connections are included in reported VLR figures, making it difficult to measure the actual change in active subscribers.

Jio stays ahead in broadband

Jio also added more home broadband connections than Airtel in September.

Jio added around 4.2 lakh connections, compared with Airtel’s 1.6 lakh.

"JIO added 0.42mn fixed BB subs in September, split as 0.11mn FTTH, 0.09mn 5G FWA, and 0.22mn UBR FWA," IIFL Capital stated.

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Jio’s home broadband subscriber base reached around 3 crore, almost twice Airtel’s 1.56 crore.

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Jio also held around 79 per cent of India’s fixed wireless access (FWA) market, with 1.51 crore connections at the end of September.

However, broadband additions slowed for both companies from August. Jio’s additions fell from 5 lakh to 4.2 lakh, while Airtel’s dropped from 2.6 lakh to 1.6 lakh.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:38 PM IST
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