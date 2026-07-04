Jodhpur Airport's new ₹480 crore terminal explained: Features, passenger capacity, connectivity and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Saturday to inaugurate the newly built terminal at Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme, a revised regional connectivity plan for the next 10 years. The Modified UDAN scheme has an outlay of ₹28,840 crore and is aimed at expanding regional air connectivity and aviation-led development across the country.

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At what cost has the new Jodhpur Airport terminal been built?

The new terminal has been built at a cost of ₹480 crore. The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate it at around 10:45 am on Saturday. Spread across more than 23,000 square metres, the terminal has been designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually.

What are the main features of the new terminal?

The new terminal combines traditional design elements with a modern layout. Its key features include the following:

Architectural design: Inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal integrates arches and jharokhas with a contemporary plan.

Inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal integrates arches and jharokhas with a contemporary plan. Passenger facilities: It has modern passenger amenities aimed at providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

It has modern passenger amenities aimed at providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience. Energy-saving systems: The building includes systems aimed at reducing energy use.

The building includes systems aimed at reducing energy use. Water conservation measures: The terminal incorporates measures for water conservation.

The terminal incorporates measures for water conservation. Green building practices: It has been designed with green building practices.

It has been designed with green building practices. GRIHA standard: The terminal has been designed to meet the standards for a 5-star GRIHA rating.

How will this improve connectivity?

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The airport operates as a single integrated domestic terminal, which connects Jodhpur directly to hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

What are the parking facilities like at the airport?

The terminal has an on-site, open-air parking lot located just outside the passenger building.

Pick-up & Drop-off: A free zone right in front of the terminal gates lets private vehicles drop off or pick up passengers within a 10-minute window.

A free zone right in front of the terminal gates lets private vehicles drop off or pick up passengers within a 10-minute window. Short-Term Rates (up to 30 minutes): Flat rate of ₹20 for private cars, SUVs, and tempos.

Flat rate of ₹20 for private cars, SUVs, and tempos. Standard Multi-Hour Rates (30–120 minutes): Range slightly between ₹25 and ₹35, varying with seasonal lot adjustments.

Range slightly between ₹25 and ₹35, varying with seasonal lot adjustments. Long-Term Stay: Overnight or multi-day parking isn't available at the terminal. Travelers needing extended parking are advised to use the secure, 24/7 multi-day lot at the nearby Jodhpur Railway Station (₹50/day) and take a short taxi ride to the terminal.

How to reach the airport?

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App-Based Rides & Auto-Rickshaws Uber and Ola operate up to the terminal boundaries Local auto-rickshaws wait just outside the main airport perimeter gates, ideal for quick trips into the city

Prepaid & Standard Airport Transfers Direct, point-to-point airport transfers are a safe option Sedans (e.g., Swift Dzire): around ₹500 for standard hotel routes across town SUVs (e.g., Toyota Innova): around ₹600–₹750 for the same routes

Full-Day Sightseeing Rentals Best for heading straight to major attractions like Mehrangarh Fort Full-day local hire (8–12 hours): typically ₹1,600–₹2,500

Top Local Operators Well-rated, professional taxi services along Civil Airport Road include: Yellow Taxi Service The Jodhpur Taxi Service Jain Taxi Service



What impact is expected from the airport project?

Officials expect the new terminal to boost tourism, trade, investment and employment in the region. The terminal inauguration and the launch of the Modified UDAN scheme place the focus on expanding regional air infrastructure in Rajasthan and beyond.

What is the Modified UDAN scheme?

The Modified UDAN scheme is a revised regional connectivity plan for the next 10 years. It has an outlay of ₹28,840 crore and is aimed at taking regional air connectivity to the next level and accelerating aviation-led development across the country.

What does the revised scheme provide?

Under the scheme, 100 new aerodromes will be developed from existing unserved airstrips with an allocation of over ₹12,000 crore. More than ₹2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance support for regional airports.

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The plan also proposes 200 modern helipads to improve connectivity in remote and difficult areas. Airlines operating regional routes will continue to receive Viability Gap Funding of over ₹10,000 crore to support sustained operations and improve commercial viability.