JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk: Here's what transpired behind closed doors

Union ministers J P Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh met activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On Tuesday evening, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital after being discharged from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, following a Delhi High Court order.

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What did the three of them discuss?

In the meeting that lasted for more than 1 hour, Nadda enquired about Sonam Wangchuk's health condition, sources told India Today. Nadda and Dr Singh also told the activist about the government's readiness to initiate a debate in the Parliament on the protests against NEET.

Besides this, the government has assured Sonam Wangchuk that appropriate steps will be taken to usher in country-wide educational reforms. They also urged Wangchuk to appeal to the students to have faith in the government and not to take the law into their own hands, sources added.

Before meeting Wangchuk at Medanta, Jitendra Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the meeting lasted over 4 hours.

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Jitendra Singh meets Rahul Gandhi

The meeting came shortly after Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi, who was protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence. After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Singh said in a detailed statement that the government agreed to the LoP's initial demand for a discussion in Parliament on NEET.

He, however, added that Gandhi changed the goal post by demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Union Minister further said that Gandhi was requested to end the sit-in because the location wasn't designated for protests and caused public inconvenience.

READ MORE | Govt accepted Rahul Gandhi's demand for NEET debate, then he sought Pradhan's resignation: Jitendra Singh

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Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta

He was brought to Medanta in an ambulance at 7:28 pm under tight security and admitted to ICU 8, where he is being treated under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities. Confirming the transfer, Safdarjung Hospital said, "Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 pm and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further medical care as per the order dated 21.07.2026 of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi."

"At the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L." The hospital added that all medical records and treatment documents had been shared with Medanta to ensure continuity of care.

The High Court directed Medanta to constitute a team of specialist doctors to continuously monitor Wangchuk and administer treatment as per accepted medical protocols. It observed that allowing him to shift to a hospital of his choice was part of his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Security was also stepped up around Medanta following the court's order.