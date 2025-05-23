‘Just 18% in Karnataka’: Minister defends Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mysore Sandal role amid backlash

Karnataka’s Industries Minister MB Patil has dismissed controversy over actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s appointment as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap, calling it a strategic business move aimed at global expansion.

"There is no such row," Patil stated bluntly on Thursday, addressing criticism from some Kannada groups who questioned why a non-Kannada actor was chosen to represent the iconic state-owned brand.

Mysore Sandal Soap, produced by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL), traces its legacy to the Mysore Maharaja’s era over a century ago.

“It’s a pride of Karnataka,” said Patil, but emphasized that the decision to engage Tamannaah was driven by market data and business goals—not local sentiment. “Only 18% of our products are used in Karnataka. 82% are consumed by the southern states. This is trade. This is business.”

Patil revealed that KSDL’s turnover surged to ₹1,788 crore in FY 2024–25, with a targeted ₹5,000 crore goal by 2030. "To take this international, we need a face that resonates widely," he said, noting Tamannaah’s pan-India appeal, massive social media following, and strong connection with younger demographics.

She was chosen over contenders like Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde after careful evaluation by a committee headed by Rajinikanth.

KSDL has undergone major reforms since Patil took charge, including increased production, streamlined operations, and a 40% rise in output. The firm is eyeing new markets in the Middle East and Europe, with 435 new distributors and a ₹500 crore modern trade push.

“We respect Kannada actors deeply. I am a proud Kannadiga. But to compete globally, we made a strategic decision. Hopefully, people will understand,” Patil said.