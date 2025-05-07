‘Justice is served. Jai Hind’: India’s response to Pahalgam begins with Operation Sindoor strikes



The Indian Army confirmed on Tuesday that it had carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of an overnight military operation called Operation Sindoor. The strikes, conducted in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, were described by the Ministry of Defence as “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.”

A post by the Indian Army on X shortly after the announcement read, “Justice is served. Jai Hind,” marking the first official military acknowledgment of the operation.

India has not released the names of the targets, but Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary told GEO News that Indian strikes had hit sites in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muridke. Bahawalpur and Muridke are known in Indian security assessments as the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.

The Indian government maintained that no Pakistani military installations were targeted and that the strikes were carried out from within Indian airspace. The operation was aimed at disrupting planned cross-border terror attacks.

Following the strikes, Pakistan opened artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch-Rajauri. The Indian Army stated that troops were “responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

The military action comes just hours ahead of a nationwide civil defence drill, the first such exercise since 1971. Scheduled across 244 districts, the drill is designed to test readiness in the event of a hostile attack. Separately, the Indian Air Force has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) ahead of a two-day military drill over Rajasthan, restricting airspace over the Thar desert.