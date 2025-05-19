YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's father, Haris Malhotra, recently said that his daughter visited Pakistan to shoot videos. He also asked why she could not contact friends across the border if she wanted to.

On Sunday, Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, as per the police. The YouTuber's father also alleged that the police seized phones belonging to the entire family and urged authorities to return the devices.

"She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube. If she has some friends there, can't she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us," Haris Malhotra told news agency ANI.

He also claimed that police came to his place on Thursday and took their bank statements, laptop and passports. Malhotra further mentioned that his daughter took all the necessary permissions before travelling to Pakistan.

What has the police said?

Two days after her arrest on charges of espionage, Hisar superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan revealed that the YouTuber visited Pakistan several times, including before the Pahalgam terror attack, and also travelled to China.

He also said Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) were grooming her to be an asset. Sawan said that Haryana Police acted on central agencies' information that PIOs were actively recruiting social media influencers to promote pro-Pakistan narratives.

“She is being interrogated by the Haryana Police, in coordination with central agencies. We are analysing her financial transactions and travel history to determine the sources of her income,” said SP Sawan.

FIR against Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti allegedly met Pakistani national Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, while applying for a visa at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023.

Danish was expelled by India for alleged espionage, according to an FIR filed against Malhotra. Her YouTube channel, Travel with JO, showcases her trips to Pakistan, including videos with titles like 'Indian Girl in Pakistan' and 'Exploring Pakistan'.

She reportedly travelled there twice, hosted by Ali Ahwan, and communicated with operatives Shakir and Rana Shahbaz, whose contact was saved as "Jatt Randhawa."

Jyoti is accused of maintaining contact with Pakistani intelligence, including meetings with Danish at the High Commission.