Black grease, crows in kitchens: Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 3 Mumbai restaurants

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licences of three well-known Mumbai restaurants, Shalimar and Noor Mohammadi in Bhendi Bazaar, and Rahmania in Umerkhadi, after inspections uncovered serious and in some cases persistent violations of food safety norms. The action follows the FDA's recent closure of the iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour near Churchgate, where a surprise inspection had found rats, flies, and expired flavouring agents.

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The regulator said the three restaurants had been given prior opportunities to address hygiene violations but either failed to act on them or were found with new lapses on re-inspection.

Shalimar: 25 violations still unresolved after three months

Shalimar restaurant's licence was suspended on July 14 following a re-inspection that found 25 major deficiencies still unaddressed, despite an improvement notice issued after an initial inspection in April.

The lapses cited included wet and slippery kitchen floors, absence of raw material procurement records, failure to maintain drinking water quality reports, no records for edible oil quality, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof mesh.

Noor Mohammadi: Black grease and crows in food preparation areas

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Noor Mohammadi's licence was suspended with immediate effect on July 14 after an inspection the previous day revealed conditions that the FDA described as posing a direct risk to food safety.

Inspectors found thick layers of black grease on kitchen floors near the kebab section. Open windows had allowed flies, insects, and even crows to enter food preparation areas. The inspection also uncovered peeling paint and grease deposits on kitchen walls and ceilings, unhygienic raw material storage, missing supplier records, old and unclean utensils, no drinking water testing records, and inadequate drainage required for pest control.

Rahmania: Rusting equipment and no mandatory testing records

Rahmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi was ordered to suspend operations immediately after a July 13 inspection found inadequate storage arrangements for food items, chemicals, and packaging material. Inspectors also cited doors without insect-proofing, rusting and poor-quality kitchen equipment, peeling paint and plaster on walls and ceilings, and the absence of mandatory food testing and drinking water quality records.

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FDA warns more action is coming

The regulator said it would continue inspections across Maharashtra and warned that any food business found compromising consumer health or violating food safety regulations would face stringent action, including licence suspension.