'Kannadigas want jobs, not freebies': Mohandas Pai slams Siddaramaiah’s ₹60,000 cr dole push, calls Bengaluru's state pathetic

As the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka prepares to mark two years in office on May 20 with a mega public event in Hosapete, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has sharply criticised the state's economic direction, calling its heavy spending on welfare "a big big shame."

"Giving away ₹60,000 crore of taxpayers' money is the easier thing to do,” Pai posted on X, targeting the Congress government's five guarantee schemes. While acknowledging that financial support for the very poor — “not more than 20%” — may be justified, he questioned the decision to extend such welfare to “60% for India's richest state.”

He added, “What Kannadigas need is good schooling (see the low passes in SSLC, PUC — really pathetic, Kalburgi very low passes is a crime), good HE to give skills for better employment, good infra for industry to invest — pl see pathetic condition of Bengaluru. This is a big big shame."

The Congress government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will celebrate its second anniversary with the Sadhana Samavesha on May 20, showcasing its flagship welfare programmes. These five guarantees — Griha Lakshmi, Griha Jyoti, Shakti, Yuva Nidhi and Anna Bhagya — have dominated both the political and budgetary narrative in the state since the party's return to power in 2023.

This year's budget allocated ₹51,034 crore to the five schemes, with ₹28,608 crore going to the Griha Lakshmi cash transfer programme, ₹10,100 crore for free power under Griha Jyoti, ₹5,300 crore for the Shakti free bus travel scheme, and ₹286 crore for Yuva Nidhi, which gives unemployment benefits. Anna Bhagya now offers 10 kg of free rice per person.

While the Congress projects these schemes as proof of its inclusive governance, critics say they are unsustainable. Pai, a vocal public policy commentator, wrote: "Kannadigas do not want doles and doles but need good jobs, good jobs. Siddaramaiah, you were FM for 10 years, reduced deficit hugely, make state better, you were CM 7+ years, did well except last 2 years — why this sudden shift to doles and doles out of borrowings and revenue deficits?"

He urged the government to instead invest in “good high quality education, skills, infra and jobs for our youth,” adding, "Kannadiga parents want this for their children."

The Congress government, meanwhile, is preparing to highlight its "achievements" at the May 20 event. According to Siddaramaiah, around three lakh people are expected to attend. "We will try to present our achievements of the last two years to the people," he told reporters on Friday. The government will also distribute one lakh title deeds to beneficiaries of undocumented habitations declared as revenue villages.

Ironically, the period has also seen price hikes across fuel, food, public transport, water, and electricity — blunting the economic impact of the guarantees for many urban and middle-class residents.

