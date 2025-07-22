Kanwar Yatra 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; check which routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory to deal with the Kanwar Yatra on the eve of Shiv Ratri. It has imposed restrictions on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles in the national capital from 9 am to 12 midnight. The traffic police has also decided to close off some routes, and have opened up alternative routes.

Congestion is likely along Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu and Boulevard Road as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area.

To deal with the rush of Kanwariyas on the eve of Shiv Ratri, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said restrictions will be imposed on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles in the national capital from 9 am to 12 midnight.



Here are the the changes in vehicular movement: