Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi-Haridwar highway reserved for kanwariyas; check list of traffic restrictions here

As lakhs of kanwariyas prepare to carry holy Ganga water from Haridwar to Shiva temples across the country, traffic restrictions will come into force across Delhi-NCR, Meerut and Uttarakhand for the Kanwar Yatra 2026. The annual pilgrimage will be held from July 30 to August 11.

Police said the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road will be restricted from July 30, while all vehicles will be banned on these routes from August 4 to August 12. Officials said parts of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas, with the heaviest rush expected in the days leading up to Shivratri.