Karisma Kapoor’s children move court seeking share in father Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore assets

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their late father, businessman Sunjay Kapur’s assets. The two siblings have accused Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur of forging his will and attempting to gain full control of the assets.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the children, represented by their mother, moved the court, claiming that they have been wrongfully excluded from Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate. This tussle for the Kapur’s estate came after his sudden death in June this year in the UK.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married for 13 years, and have a son and a daughter together.

The suit named Priya Kapur, her minor son, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah. As per the report, at the centre of the dispute, is a will dated March 21, 2025. This will states that Sunjay Kapur left his entire personal estate to Priya Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor’s children have claimed that Priya Kapur conspired with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, to suppress the will for over seven weeks before revealing it at a family meeting on July 30.

They have claimed that the will is forged and fabricated, and is not a legal and valid document. The children have said this is the reason the original will was not shown or a copy provided to them.

They stated that her conduct demonstrates that she wants to “usurp full control” of Kapur’s estate and exclude his legal heirs. The children have asked the court to declare them Class I legal heirs and to pass an order granting them one-fifth share to each. In the interim, they have sought a freezing of all personal assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur.