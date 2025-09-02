Karnataka adds record wind power, ranks among top 3 states in India

Karnataka has secured its place among the top three states in India for wind power capacity, strengthening its role as a key contributor to the country's renewable energy targets. The state ranked third nationally in overall wind capacity, the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) announced on X.

In May, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi noted that Karnataka had led the country in annual capacity additions, installing 1,331.48 MW of wind power during FY 2024–25. This brought the state’s cumulative wind capacity to 7,351 MW, ahead of Tamil Nadu (1,136.37 MW) and Gujarat (954.76 MW) in new additions.

State Energy Minister KJ George credited the achievement to a clear vision and policy focus. "Proactive policies, effective implementation, and clear vision" had positioned Karnataka as a wind energy leader, he said. Looking ahead, the state is targeting nearly 17 GW of mandated wind projects, including over 5 GW under the Renewable Energy Cluster Programme. Supporting infrastructure includes new 400 kV corridors, more substations, and a Renewable Energy Reserve Zone.

India overall crossed the 200 GW mark in installed renewable capacity earlier this year. Non-fossil sources now contribute more than 46 per cent of total electricity generation, with wind alone providing 47 GW.

Karnataka’s renewable portfolio, combining solar and wind, stands at 22.37 GW—fourth among states after Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Energy analysts point to Karnataka's rise as evidence of how state-level execution can bolster India's national ambitions. The country aims to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, including 100 GW from wind.

