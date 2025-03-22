Karnataka bandh today: Bengaluru, Belagavi brace for shutdown, what's open and what's shut. The details

An alleged assault on a KSRTC conductor in Belagavi has set off a wave of anger across Karnataka. In response, pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour bandh on March 22—threatening to paralyse public transport, disrupt exams, and stall city life across the state. What began as a language dispute is now spiralling into a full-blown statewide protest.
The bandh, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, is being organised by Kannada Okkoota, a coalition of pro-Kannada organisations. The protest stems from a February incident in Belagavi, where a KSRTC conductor was allegedly attacked by pro-Marathi groups for not speaking Marathi—an event that has intensified linguistic fault lines in the border region.
The shutdown is expected to disrupt daily life across Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, where public services may be affected. KSRTC and BMTC employees have expressed solidarity with the bandh call. The KSRTC drivers’ union president told South First, “BMTC buses and KSRTC services will not operate from 6 am to 6 pm on 22 March.”
Ride-hailing and auto services will also remain suspended. No Ola, Uber or auto rickshaw services will be available across Bengaluru, according to union announcements.
What’s open during the bandh:
What’s closed during the bandh:
Are schools open?
Students should note that there is no holiday, and classes will continue as scheduled. Karnataka Board exams and annual assessments in several private schools are underway and will proceed without disruption despite the bandh. The bandh organisers have issued three demands:
The protest ties back to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, where Maharashtra claims 865 villages, including Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani—a claim Karnataka firmly rejects.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today