Karnataka bus fares may rise again after 15% hike in 2025; decision on November 4

A decision on the proposed hike is expected to be announced at a press conference on November 4.

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"We had already decided that bus fares needed to be increased. CM discussed the issue with all the ministers in the Cabinet and has left the decision to the transport department," Suresh told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposed revision comes just days after the Karnataka Cabinet approved an Rs 8 per litre increase in Nandini milk prices, effective November 1, adding to household expenses.

Read More: Karnataka hikes Nandini milk price by Rs 8; curd, butter and ghee to get costlier too

The bus fare hike, if approved, would be the second under the Congress government. On January 2, 2025, the Cabinet approved a 15% increase in fares across the four state-owned transport corporations, including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

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Why is Karnataka considering another fare hike?

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Cabinet had discussed the proposal following repeated demands from transport corporations struggling with higher operating costs.

"Since petrol and diesel prices increased last January, transport corporations have been saying that bus fares should be increased. So, there was a discussion about a fare hike. For now, fares have not been increased," Gowda said.

Suresh has also cited financial difficulties at KSRTC, BMTC, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), including pressure on their ability to meet operating expenses and employee salaries.

A Fare Regulatory Committee headed by Atul Kumar Tiwari has reviewed the functioning of the transport corporations and submitted its report. The government has not yet announced the proposed percentage increase.

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Nandini milk prices rise by Rs 8

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Cabinet has approved an Rs 8 per litre hike in Nandini milk prices, taking the retail price from Rs 46 to Rs 54 from November 1.

Of the increase, Rs 7 will go to dairy farmers and Re 1 to milk cooperatives. Farmers will now receive Rs 42 per litre instead of Rs 35, while the existing government incentive of Rs 5 will continue.