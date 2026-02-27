Karnataka govt to proceed with recruitment under 50% quota cap amid HC stay

The Karnataka government confirmed on Thursday its decision to proceed with government recruitment under the prevailing 50 per cent reservation framework. The announcement follows ongoing legal proceedings regarding the 2022 Act, which sought to increase the reservation to 56 per cent, and the recent interim stay issued by the Karnataka High Court. The decision is expected to influence the recruitment process for more than 56,000 vacant positions within the state government.

The Cabinet met on Thursday to address concerns surrounding internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes and the consequences of the High Court's interim stay. Parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil stated that the government would move forward with new recruitment notifications, adhering to the reservation order and roster points that were in effect prior to 28 December 2022. This approach is intended to ensure continuity in public sector appointments and compliance with the legal constraints currently in place.

"The Cabinet today held a detailed discussion on continuing the recruitment process in view of the increase in reservation percentage for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the challenge to internal reservation among Scheduled Castes before the high court," Patil said. The government would issue fresh recruitment notifications in accordance with the reservation order and roster points that were in force before December 28, 2022, he added.

Patil elaborated that the Cabinet's decision to revert to the 50 per cent cap was taken "taking that increase into account". He further stated, "Subject to the outcome of the court judgment, we will make an addition of 2 per cent to SC and 4 per cent to ST reservation." This clarification signals the government's intent to pursue the enhanced quota if permitted by the judiciary.

He went on to clarify the state's position, saying, "Since the matter is before the court, we are fighting for 56 per cent. Subject to the outcome of that, if we get the opportunity to implement 56 per cent, then at that point 2 per cent more will go to SCs, and 4 per cent will go to STs."

The Cabinet's move aligns with the interim legal environment and acknowledges the need to balance ongoing litigation with the necessity of filling critical posts in the government sector. The minister confirmed that the current reservation order would remain effective until a final verdict is delivered by the court, maintaining stability for both applicants and departments involved in recruitment.

On the subject of internal reservation, Patil explained, "Yes. Right now, we have no option but to remain within 50 per cent." This underscores the government's adherence to judicial directives while reaffirming its commitment to representational equity for marginalised communities within the bounds of the law.

The recruitment process under the existing reservation structure is expected to proceed expeditiously, as the government awaits the court's final decision regarding the 2022 Act. Any changes to the quota will be implemented only after the conclusion of the legal review, ensuring compliance with judicial orders.

(With PTI inpus)