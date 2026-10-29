Karnataka hikes Nandini milk price by Rs 8; curd, butter and ghee to get costlier too

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Rs 7 of the increase would go directly to milk-producing farmers, while Re 1 would be allocated to dairy cooperatives under the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets the Nandini brand.

"Respecting these demands, the Cabinet has today decided to increase the price paid to milk-producing farmers by Rs 7 per litre. Additionally, the cooperatives will receive an increase of Re 1 per litre. Thus, the total increase will be Rs 8 per litre," Gowda said after the Cabinet meeting.

Farmers had demanded a hike of at least Rs 10 per litre, but the government settled on Rs 8 after considering the impact on consumers.

WATCH: Nandini Milk Gets Costlier: Why Karnataka Is Raising The Price From ₹46 To ₹54

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Farmers to receive Rs 47 per litre

Gowda said the procurement price paid to farmers would rise from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre. With the existing government incentive of Rs 5 per litre continuing, farmers would receive a total of Rs 47 per litre.

"This means farmers will receive a total of Rs 47 per litre, including the government incentive. This will benefit lakhs of farming families," he said.

The minister said the government had discussed the proposal on multiple occasions before unanimously approving the increase.

He also noted that daily milk procurement by cooperatives had fallen by around 10 lakh litres over the past four to five months as drought conditions intensified.

Butter, ghee and curd prices may also rise

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Cooperative Minister Laxman Savadi said the price revision was necessary to protect farmers and prevent milk supplies from moving to neighbouring states where prices were higher.

"If the price increase was not done, it would have affected farmers. Additionally, since prices are higher in other states, the milk produced here would have gone to those states, leading to scarcity here," Savadi said.

He also indicated that prices of butter, ghee, curd and buttermilk would increase following the milk price revision.

Defending the decision, Gowda said Nandini milk would remain cheaper than several competing brands even after the hike. He cited Mother Dairy milk at Rs 60 per litre in Delhi, Amul at Rs 59 in Maharashtra and Vijaya at Rs 64 in Telangana.

Savadi said cooperatives had sought an additional Rs 3 per litre to cover higher fuel, packaging and transportation expenses, but the government approved Re 1 after reviewing their costs.

(With inputs from PTI)

