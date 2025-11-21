Over 10 Congress MLAs — including a minister — aligned with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have flown to Delhi to meet the party’s top leadership, signalling a brewing power struggle in the state. Their move coincides with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing 2.5 years in office and publicly denying claims that he had accepted a rotational chief ministership, which would require him to pass the baton to Shivakumar after this period.

More legislators are likely to reach the national capital on Friday, where they intend to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary KC Venugopal to push for what they insist was a 2023 internal power-sharing agreement.

Congress vs Congress in Karnataka: Top developments to know

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said in a social media post that he has no groups and that "all 140 MLAs are my MLAs," adding that forming factions is not in his blood. He claimed that CM Siddaramaiah decided to reshuffle the cabinet, adding that everyone wants to become a minister. "All MLAs are eligible to become ministers and CM," Shivakumar said, wishing Siddamaiah "all the best" for completing his full term. He added that MLAs have every right to meet the party high command and no one should stop them. Sensing a risk to his chair, Siddaramaiah made a desperate appeal to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. He urged the latter to stop MLAs from airing internal matters in public. As per sources, Siddaramaiah urged the party high command to "honour the promise" of sharing the top post as the state government completes 2.5 years in office. He also requested them to "end the chaos" and restore discipline within the Karnataka unit. Karnataka minister Cheluvarayaswamy met Kharge and KC Venugopal in Delhi. He reportedly told the two that Shivakumaar should be made CM, stating that it would strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 polls. Amid the power tussle, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala blamed the "decisively defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP" as well as a section of the media for allegedly running a targeted campaign to malign the Karnataka government. He added that the leadership has taken note of the opinions expressed by Congress functionaries in Karnataka. Previously, Siddaramaiah firmly stated that he would continue as the CM and will "present budgets myself". He reminded the media personnel that the party high command has not said anything about replacing him. He said that he will meet Kharge and that "whatever the high command says, I must follow and the MLAs must follow.”

