Karnataka to build new IT city in Bidadi, investors lining up: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government is planning a new IT city in Bidadi, located on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The project, named Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), is attracting attention from international business leaders, with several expressing interest in investing significant sums in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar stated, "Leaders from several countries keep meeting me. They are all excited about investing in Bengaluru and we are supporting their investments in every way possible. Representatives from 60 countries are participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025."

"The Tech Summit will discuss the future of IT for the next three days,” he said.

Shivakumar emphasised Karnataka’s strengths in its skilled workforce and thriving start-up ecosystem. He said, "The local talent, innovation, technology and start-ups will take Karnataka in a new direction if encouraged properly. I always call upon the youth to compete at a global level. We will always support those who come to Karnataka seeking opportunities."

He credited the efforts of IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Keonics head Sharath Bachche Gowda, highlighting the contribution of Bengaluru’s 2.5 million IT professionals to making the city a leader in the sector. Shivakumar described the talent pool as unmatched elsewhere and reiterated the government’s support for technology and innovation.

Addressing recent civic infrastructure improvements in Bengaluru, Shivakumar acknowledged positive feedback from companies about road repairs and reaffirmed the administration’s priorities, stating, "We welcome both praise and criticism. Our priority is to serve the people."