Karnataka's cost-of-living crunch: Milk, bus fares and other expenses add to household burden

The latest revision marks another increase in milk prices since 2023, taking the cumulative rise to Rs 17 per litre across four revisions, according to Moneycontrol.

READ THIS: Karnataka hikes Nandini milk price by Rs 8; curd, butter and ghee to get costlier too

Bus fares and other expenses add to the burden

Public transport fares could also increase, with Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh expected to announce a decision on November 4. Karnataka last approved a 15% bus fare hike in January 2025. Transport authorities have cited rising fuel prices, employee expenses and operational costs as reasons for another possible revision.

The state’s transport corporations are also dealing with financial pressure linked to the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to women on non-air-conditioned services. Although the scheme has increased ridership, delays in reimbursement from the government have affected the finances of transport corporations.

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Electricity tariffs and fuel taxes have added to the cumulative pressure on household spending, potentially reducing the financial relief families receive from welfare benefits.

Welfare guarantees push expenditure above Rs 50,000 crore

At the centre of the debate are Karnataka’s five guarantee schemes: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuvanidhi and Shakti. The state’s 2026-27 Budget Estimates put their combined expenditure at Rs 51,286 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has acknowledged that the annual cost of the schemes has crossed Rs 50,000 crore, exceeding the initial estimate of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 45,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has sought Rs 20,585.73 crore from the Centre for drought relief. The state cited crop damage across 57.93 lakh hectares and estimated agricultural losses of Rs 62,481.88 crore.

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ALSO READ: Karnataka bus fares may rise again after 15% hike in 2025; decision on November 4

Fiscal deficit raises concerns

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s State Finances Audit Report for 2023-24 highlighted a deterioration in Karnataka’s finances. The state recorded a revenue deficit of Rs 9,271 crore, compared with a surplus of Rs 13,496 crore in the previous year. Its fiscal deficit rose to Rs 65,522 crore from Rs 46,623 crore.

The challenge for the government is to sustain welfare programmes while controlling expenditure and ensuring adequate funding for infrastructure and essential services. Better verification of beneficiaries and measures to prevent leakages could help improve the targeting of public funds.