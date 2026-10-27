Karnataka's final voter roll out! Over 1 crore names deleted; here's how to check your name

Final Karnataka voter roll: Men, women and age groups

The final electorate includes more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third-gender voters. It also includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18 and 19, and more than 3.92 lakh people aged above 85.

The SIR began with the verification of Karnataka's 5,54,32,314 registered voters on the electoral roll as of June 16. In the first round of deletions, reflected in the draft roll published on August 24, about 20 per cent of the state's voters were placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others, or ASDDO, classification.

Why more than 1.07 crore names were excluded from the draft roll

The draft roll removed 80.62 lakh names under the category of voters who had shifted residence or could not be found during enumeration. The largest group comprised voters classified as permanently shifted, accounting for 65.45 lakh voters, or 11.8 per cent of the ASDDO list.

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Another 16.39 lakh entries were deleted because the voters were recorded as dead, while more than seven lakh were removed as duplicates and 3.83 lakh under the “Others” category.

Those whose names were removed as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications to seek inclusion. Election authorities received 7,87,534 applications, including applications from new voters, between June 16 and September 23. Another 4,530 non-resident Indians sought inclusion through Form 6A.

Claims, objections and correction requests

During the two-month claims, notices and objections phase that began on August 24, notices were issued to about 43.8 lakh of the 4,46,35,975 voters included in the draft roll. Officials said about 60,000 of them were excluded from the final list.

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Claims and objections could be filed only during the first month of this phase, until September 23. Objections to existing voters and deletion requests filed by voters or their families totalled 58,475. Meanwhile, 10.99 lakh voters on the draft list sought changes to their details, including spelling corrections and changes in polling booth locations.

How Karnataka conducted the SIR exercise

The SIR exercise in Karnataka began on June 20 with the deployment of 59,050 booth-level officers, 332 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 224 Electoral Registration Officers. There were also 5,905 booth-level officer supervisors, with each overseeing 10 booth-level officers.

District commissioners were designated as District Election Officers, with 34 such officers across the state. The number of booth-level officers later increased to 60,932, while the number of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers rose to 4,258.

Recognised political parties appointed 1.33 lakh booth-level agents during the enumeration phase to ensure that forms reached voters. These agents also helped file objections against voters on the list during the claims and objections period.

The enumeration phase began on June 30 and received two extensions. It was initially scheduled to end on July 29, but the Chief Electoral Officer's office announced a 10-day extension to August 8 because of the large number of voters requiring ASDDO classification. The deadline was subsequently extended by another 10 days.

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Karnataka SIR list: How to check your name

To check their names through the electoral search portal, voters must select “Search by EPIC”, enter their voter ID number, choose Karnataka, complete the captcha and click “Search”.

If the portal displays “No Result Found”, voters should verify their details in the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding that their names have been deleted.

Voters can also find their part number and serial number on the Election Commission of India website by entering their district, constituency and part number. The electoral rolls can be downloaded in PDF format from the official ECI website. Details can also be searched using the serial number on the voter ID card.

Several voters' part and serial numbers were updated when the draft rolls were published on August 24. The revised details are available on the ECINet app and can be accessed using the voter's EPIC number.

Following the revision, Karnataka's final electoral roll has 4,55,00,011 voters, with 8.64 lakh names added to the draft roll. Voters can verify their inclusion through the constituency-wise PDF rolls, the Election Commission's electoral search portal or the ECINet app.