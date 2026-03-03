Karnataka's 'mini-Iran': Village that hosted Khamenei in 1981 observes 3-day mourning after his death

A small village in Karnataka has come to a standstill following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose visit there more than four decades ago left a lasting imprint.

Alipur, located in Chikkaballapur district and often referred to as “Mini Iran” because of its large Shia Muslim population, observed a voluntary three-day shutdown after Khamenei was killed in strikes led by Israel and the United States on February 28.

Shops, business establishments and local institutions remained closed as residents gathered in mourning. Black flags were draped across homes and mosques, and sombre processions moved through the village streets with portraits of the Iranian leader.

Khamenei had travelled to India in February 1981 and met then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During that visit, he also came to Alipur, where he interacted with local scholars and community members — an engagement that many residents still recall.

Over the years, the village’s association with him became central to its identity. For many families, he was seen not merely as a political figure but as a spiritual guide.

“He was not just a Shia leader, his message was for all communities. America and Israel have carried out this attack and some Arab countries have also backed it. It’s a loss to the world. Hence, we closed all establishments in Alipur for three days," said a demonstrator.

Public expressions of grief were accompanied by sharp criticism of the military action that led to his death. Community leaders said the shutdown would continue until the mourning rites conclude.

With large gatherings taking place, the Chikkaballapur district police have increased security deployment in and around Alipur to maintain law and order.