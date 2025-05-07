Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur shut after Operation Sindoor

Hours after India launched missile strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, authorities shut down the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

The corridor, a significant religious passageway connecting India’s Dera Baba Nanak shrine to the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, was closed for the day as a precaution, officials said.

“Pilgrims will not be allowed to cross over to visit the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan today,” a senior official confirmed, citing heightened security protocols following the early-morning airstrikes.

Despite the closure notice, several pilgrims reportedly reached the corridor in the morning to pay obeisance at the shrine, but were turned back by authorities.

The Kartarpur corridor, inaugurated on November 9, 2019, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, enables visa-free cross-border pilgrimage for up to 5,000 Indian devotees daily. The shutdown is temporary, though officials have not indicated when normal services will resume.

The shutdown followed India’s coordinated military operation targeting nine terror camps — including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad’s stronghold in Bahawalpur. The strikes were conducted two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.