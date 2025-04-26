Kartarpur corridor stays open for pilgrims even as India revokes Pakistani visas and ties tighten

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district remains open for pilgrims. The corridor, linking Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, continues to welcome visitors despite heightened security concerns.

Devotees on Friday continued their journey to offer prayers at the historic gurdwara. Several pilgrims stressed the importance of keeping the corridor open. "The corridor should remain open for pilgrims," said a Sikh devotee from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. A woman pilgrim echoed the sentiment, urging authorities not to shut the route.

Pilgrims also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed after terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. They demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

The Kartarpur corridor, operational since November 9, 2019, on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, allows Indian pilgrims of all faiths visa-free access to the gurdwara throughout the year. As per the agreement between India and Pakistan, up to 5,000 pilgrims can visit daily.

Meanwhile, the Indian government announced a series of strong measures following the Pahalgam attack. These include expelling Pakistani military attaches, suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and immediately shutting down the Attari land-transit post. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed that Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme were given 48 hours to leave India.

Additionally, the integrated check-post at Attari was closed, with those who crossed into Pakistan advised to return by May 1. On Thursday, the Centre revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals effective April 27 and urged Indians residing in Pakistan to return home.