Kedarnath Yatra 2026 begins as temple opens; over 19 lakh pilgrims register; here's what to note

The Kedarnath temple opened its doors to devotees on Wednesday, April 22, marking the continuation of the Char Dham Yatra 2026. The shrine was opened with traditional rituals and Vedic chants, drawing large numbers of pilgrims to one of India’s most significant religious destinations. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the opening was conducted with full religious ceremonies.

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The Char Dham Yatra began earlier on April 19 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter break. While Kedarnath opened on April 22, the Badrinath temple is scheduled to open on April 23. The first prayers at Gangotri and Yamunotri this year were offered in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pilgrimage is witnessing strong demand, with nearly 19 lakh devotees registering so far. Last year, more than 51 lakh pilgrims undertook the Char Dham Yatra, highlighting its growing scale and significance.

New entry rules and restrictions

In a notable change this year, certain entry restrictions have been introduced. Authorities at Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri have imposed conditions on non-Hindu visitors. While Badrinath requires an affidavit affirming faith in Sanatan Dharma, Gangotri mandates specific rituals for entry. Yamunotri, however, remains open to all visitors regardless of religion. Additionally, mobile phones and cameras have been banned inside temple premises to maintain sanctity.

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Step-by-step guide to Kedarnath Yatra registration

Registration is mandatory for all pilgrims and can be completed through multiple methods:

Online registration (recommended)

Visit registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

Click on “Register/Login” and sign up using your mobile number and email

Verify via OTP and create a password

Log in and select “Create/Manage Tour Info”

Choose “Char Dham Yatra 2026” and select Kedarnath

Enter traveller details including name, age, gender, and address

Upload required documents: passport-size photo and valid ID proof

Submit the form to generate your QR-coded Yatra e-pass

Download and print the pass

Mobile app registration

Download the “Tourist Care Uttarakhand” app

Register, add travel details, and download the QR pass

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WhatsApp registration

Send “Yatra” to +91-8394833833

Follow instructions and receive your QR pass

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Offline registration

Available at counters in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Sonprayag, Guptkashi, and Dehradun airport. Carry original ID and a passport photo. Long queues are expected during peak season.

Important guidelines for pilgrims

A QR-coded pass is mandatory at checkpoints such as Sonprayag

Registration is free; avoid unofficial agents

A registration number is required for helicopter bookings

Due to the high altitude of 3,583 metres, elderly pilgrims and those with health conditions are advised to carry a fitness certificate

With preparations in place, authorities expect a steady rise in pilgrim turnout in the coming weeks.