Kerala becomes Keralam, Gurgaon to Gurugram, Rajpath to Kartavya Path: A look at major place name changes under PM Modi's govt

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. The Cabinet decision came almost two years after the Kerala Legislative Assembly called for the name change to reflect the state's historical, linguistic, and cultural identity in June 2024.

According to the resolution, "The name of our State is 'Keralam' in the Malayalam Language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. The Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November. Since the time of the National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking the Malayalam language."

This, however, is not the only time that the Modi government has changed the names of places and states ever since it took office for the first time in 2014. From Gurgaon to Gurugram and Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, here's a list of name changes that have taken place since 2014

List of name changes since 2014