Kerala family of 11 narrowly escaped Pahalgam terror attack by minutes, thanks to salty mutton rogan josh

A family from Kochi, Kerala, narrowly escaped the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir — a twist of fate sparked by an unpalatable serving of mutton rogan josh. Lavanya, on holiday with ten family members, recalled how a delayed lunch plan may have saved all their lives.

The group, which included Lavanya’s husband Alby George, their three children, Alby’s parents, and other relatives, had been sightseeing in Srinagar and were en route to Pahalgam on the day of the attack. Just two kilometres from the attack site, they noticed a panic-stricken herd of horses rushing downhill.

“We had planned a two-day trip to Pahalgam as we wanted to explore the place in detail,” Lavanya said. “We were on our way up and had reached just two kilometres from the spot when we suddenly saw 10 to 20 horses rushing downhill. The animals were clearly in panic, and we immediately sensed that something was wrong.”

Initially, suspecting a landslide, other tourists later warned them to turn back. Still unaware of the unfolding tragedy, the family spent time taking photos until they saw a crying woman accompanied by CRPF personnel. Concerned phone calls from friends and relatives eventually confirmed the scale of what they had narrowly escaped.

Lavanya credits their delay to her husband’s insistence on stopping for lunch and a restaurant’s decision to remake their meal. “The mutton rogan josh we ordered was too salty and had many bone pieces, which made it difficult for our 70-plus-year-old parents to eat,” she said. “The restaurant staff felt so bad they insisted on preparing it again. I’m glad they were.”

She added, “That extra time spent making the dish again—maybe it saved our lives.”

The family, still in Srinagar, is set to return to Kerala on April 25.

(With inputs from Shibimol KG)