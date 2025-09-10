'Keyboard minions hijacking X's Community Notes': Navarro after Indians fact-check tariff claim

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro continued his rant against India over its purchase of Russian crude oil. Navarro's rants continue even as India and the US have decided to resume the talks for a trade deal.

He blasted Indians for fact-checking his claims on tariffs, adding that "India's keyboard minions" were using the Community Notes feature on X (previously Twitter) to bury the so-called facts.

"They're furious about losing unfettered access to US markets — even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world's highest trade barriers," Navarro wrote on the social media platform.

🧵 India’s keyboard minions are hijacking X’s Community Notes to bury the facts.



They’re furious about losing unfettered access to U.S. markets—even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world’s highest trade barriers. pic.twitter.com/d72WoebqIa — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 9, 2025

Furthermore, the facts he posted were that India's sky-high tariffs cost US jobs. He also repeated the charge that India's purchase and sale of Russian oil is profiteering, while adding they fuel "Putin's war machine".

Navarro said that was it and "frenzied Indian partisans swarmed and cobbled together a flimsy Community Note to protest the truth". Towards the end of his thread, Navarro commented: "Let's be clear: The US doesn't need unfair trade with India. But India desperately needs acess to US markets and schools and intends to continue taking US jobs."

Off late, Navarro has faced backlash on X after his anti-India poll didn't go as planned. The poll, which sought to highlight alleged interference by "Indian special interests," saw 74% of participants disagreeing with Navarro's stance.

Community Notes, a feature on X aimed at providing context, highlighted that the US continues to import Russian uranium and chemicals, contradicting Navarro's claims. In response, Navarro accused Elon Musk of "letting propaganda into people’s posts," dismissing the corrections as "crap."

Musk countered Navarro's accusations, stating, "the people decide the narrative," indicating that Community Notes are applied without bias. Navarro, undeterred, criticised foreign influence on US social media.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with India. He stated, "I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi," and felt confident about reaching a "successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated Trump's sentiments positively. "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments," Modi remarked, reinforcing the "forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

Despite expressing displeasure over recent actions by India, Trump affirmed the enduring nature of US-India relations, describing them as a "very special relationship." He reassured that there is "nothing to worry about" in the bilateral ties.

Trump, elaborating further, mentioned, "I'll always be friends with [PM] Modi. He's a great Prime Minister." However, he acknowledged occasional disagreements.