Khelo India Scheme: Centre allocates ₹1,856 crore to boost sports goods manufacturing

The initiative aims to build domestic manufacturing capabilities, encourage investments and support the growth of India's sports goods industry. By combining financial assistance with infrastructure development, research and skill-building initiatives, the scheme seeks to create a more competitive environment for manufacturers across the country.

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Two key components of the scheme

The Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme has been divided into two broad components: incentives to support manufacturing and interventions to strengthen the wider sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

The manufacturing incentive component will focus on encouraging investment in the sector through support for dedicated manufacturing zones, anchor investments, turnover-linked assistance and existing manufacturing clusters.

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These measures are intended to encourage companies to expand production, attract new investments and strengthen established manufacturing hubs. Support for anchor investments could also help create opportunities for smaller businesses and suppliers operating within the wider manufacturing network.

Turnover-linked assistance is expected to provide a mechanism for supporting eligible manufacturers based on their business performance, subject to the scheme's applicable conditions.

Focus on research, testing and skill development

The second component will concentrate on improving the infrastructure and capabilities required to build a stronger sports goods industry. Key areas of intervention include certification and testing facilities, research, skill development, start-ups, branding and outreach.

Access to certification and testing infrastructure can help manufacturers assess product quality and meet applicable standards. Research support could encourage innovation in materials, product design and manufacturing processes, while skill development initiatives aim to strengthen the availability of trained workers.

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The scheme also seeks to encourage start-ups and improve branding and outreach for Indian sports goods. These interventions could help businesses develop innovative products, expand their market presence and improve awareness of domestically manufactured equipment.

Strengthening India's sports goods industry

The ₹1,856 crore scheme represents a structured effort to support India's sports goods manufacturing sector over the long term. Its combination of manufacturing incentives and ecosystem development is designed to address investment, infrastructure, research and workforce requirements.

The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on its implementation, the participation of manufacturers and the accessibility of support for eligible businesses.