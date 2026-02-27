Kolkata earthquake: City struck by strong tremors, offices evacuated. Watch here

Strong tremors were felt in the West Bengal capital, Kolkata, after an earthquake reportedly struck Bangladesh this afternoon. The magnitude of the earthquake or the epicentre was immediately not clear.

Felt the earthquake tremors too heavy and evacuated by climbing down the stairs from 18 to ground floor.



Hope everyone in Kolkata is safe. pic.twitter.com/AjMDHE7q9W February 27, 2026

A earthquake of magnitude around 5 shook Kolkata at around 1:30 pm today, with tremors reportedly felt across the city. Seismic data confirmed the quake, with preliminary reports indicating a magnitude of 5.3, according to The US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported the epicenter to be 26 km southeast of West Bengal's Taki. The tremor occurred at 1:22 pm IST at a depth of 9.8 km, with coordinates 22.451°N and 89.139°E.

Videos and pictures on social media showed residents in Kolkata rushing out of their homes and offices for safety.

The afternoon incident triggered panic among residents of the city and many reported swaying ceiling fans, shaking furniture and rattling windows across high-rise buildings and busy marketplaces. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Several residents took to X to describe the experience, with some terming it “scary”. Users shared images, videos and location maps to corroborate their accounts.



“Kolkata earthquake - pretty strong earthquake compared to what we deal with here,” one user wrote on X (formally twitter).

"Earthquake in Kolkata — bed was shaking, fan was swaying. That was scary for a moment. Hope everyone is safe," another wrote.

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates)