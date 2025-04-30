Kolkata hotel fire: 14 dead, 13 injured as fire sweeps through Rituraj Hotel in Burrabazar

Panic gripped central Kolkata on Tuesday night as a massive fire tore through the Rituraj Hotel in the congested Burrabazar area, leaving at least 14 people dead and 13 others injured. The blaze erupted around 8:15 pm, with several guests reportedly trying to escape through windows and ledges as thick smoke engulfed the premises.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal confirmed that 60 staff members were present at the time. Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot to battle the flames, but narrow lanes in the bustling Falpatti Machhua zone posed serious challenges for firefighters.

“Fourteen bodies have been recovered and several people have been rescued by the teams,” Additional Commissioner of Police Subhankar Sinha Sarkar told reporters. “The fire is now under control.”

Of the 13 injured, one remains hospitalised while others have been discharged. A special team has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire, with police confirming that eight of the 14 bodies have been identified so far.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar demanded swift relief and stricter safety enforcement. “I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future,” he wrote on X.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Police Commissioner Goyal visited the site late in the night to oversee firefighting and rescue efforts. Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar hit out at the city administration.

“This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out. A lot of people were stuck in the building. There was no safety or security. I don't know what the corporation is doing,” he told ANI.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as families await word on the victims, and pressure mounts for accountability in a city often plagued by fire safety lapses.