'No reply received': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again seeking stricter laws for crimes against women

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating her demands for stringent central legislation to combat such heinous crimes with regard to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In her second letter to the PM, Banerjee expressed dismay at the lack of response to her previous correspondence.

“You may kindly recall my letter No. 44-CM dated August 22, 2024,” Banerjee wrote, adding that she had yet to receive a reply on this critical issue. The Chief Minister emphasized that the gravity of the situation required immediate attention and action from the central government.

"No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue," Mamata wrote.

I have written this letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in connection with an earlier letter of mine to him. This is a second letter in that reference. pic.twitter.com/5GXKaX6EOZ — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2024

While Banerjee acknowledged receiving a response from the Minister of Women and Child Development, she criticised it for failing to address the serious nature of her concerns.

“I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply,” she stated.

In her letter, Banerjee highlighted the initiatives already implemented by the West Bengal government to enhance the judicial response to sexual violence. She mentioned the approval of 10 exclusive POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts and the operation of 88 fast-track special courts and 62 POCSO-designated courts throughout the state, all of which are funded and monitored by the state.

The Chief Minister also noted that, according to Central Government guidelines, only retired judicial officers can be appointed as Presiding Officers in Fast-Track Special Courts (FTSCs). However, the Hon'ble High Court has suggested that permanent judicial officers should be assigned due to the severity of such cases, which requires intervention at the central government level.

In addition to judicial reforms, Banerjee assured that helpline services, including numbers 112, 1098, and Dial 100, are effectively operational in the state, providing essential support in emergencies.