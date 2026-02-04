Korean game obsession turns tragic: 3 Ghaziabad teenagers jump off building, say 'sorry papa' in suicide note

Three sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died early Wednesday morning in Ghaziabad after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building. Investigators suspect the girls used a two-step ladder to climb over the balcony as part of the game's final task.

Initial investigations indicate the girls had been spending significant time on mobile phones and were suspected to be addicted to a task-based Korean gaming app.

A suicide note was found in the victims' room, addressed to their parents. The note read, "A true life story. Is diary mein jo kuch bhi likha hain, woh sab padh lo, kyunki ye sab sach hain. (Whatever you are seeing in this diary, read everything, because everything is true) Read now! I am really sorry, sorry papa," and included a crying emoji.

Their father said he did not know of his daughters' involvement in the game until informed by authorities. He stated that he was told about his daughters' obsession with the task-based Korean game by the forensic experts.

Chetan Kumar, the girls' father, said, "I never knew that it would be a task-based game in which they tell you to die. I thought they were playing ludo. Forensic experts told me that my daughters were involved in such a game. They used to play on a mobile phone, which was seized by police."

Police found photos of family members scattered on the floor of the girls' room. Residents reported hearing a loud noise, after which they raised an alarm and called the police. Officers secured the area and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, the game allegedly consisted of 50 tasks, with the 14-year-old girl thought to be the leader among her sisters.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Singh confirmed, "We received information that three girls jumped to their death from the ninth-floor balcony of their building. Police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody. The victims were rushed to a hospital in Loni where they were declared brought dead."

Police are questioning family members and examining the girls' mobile phone data and digital activities. Cyber experts may assist as authorities try to determine how the girls became involved with the app.