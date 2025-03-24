Kunal Kamra jokes on Eknath Shinde: CM Fadnavis asks comedian to apologise, says legal action will be taken

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, responding to the row that has erupted after Kunal Kamra made jokes on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, insisted that the comedian should apologise and that "legal action will be taken according to the law".

Fadnavis further stated, "Eknath Shinde ji has been insulted, and an attempt has been made to do so. This will not be tolerated." He said that the 2024 elections proved who the “traitors” are and that no stand-up comedian has the right to call such a big leader a traitor.

“There is a right to comedy, one can make humour on us, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. If it is being done to defame our Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right,” he said.

Fadnavis said that those who were traitors were sent home by the people in the 2024 elections. “The people showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place. One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Shinde. The police have also filed a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra's show was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

Kamra reportedly taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song, which elicited laughter from the audience. Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti coalition criticised Kamra, calling him a "contract comedian", and warned he might have to leave the country. The opposition, however, described the FIR as "mockery of law" and questioned the police on which words are deemed unacceptable for criticising the government.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel stated that party workers would not allow Kamra to roam freely unless he apologises to Shinde within two days. On Sunday night, Shiv Sena workers ransacked the studio and hotel premises.

The MIDC police registered an FIR against Kamra under sections related to public mischief and defamation. Another FIR was filed by the Khar police against 19 Shiv Sena functionaries and several unidentified individuals for vandalism. The police have detained several Shiv Sena workers involved in the incident.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited the Khar police station and claimed the studio where the programme was shot was illegal.

In contrast, AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon expressed support for Kamra and criticised the handling of the situation by the authorities. State Congress leaders also condemned the vandalism and questioned the intolerance towards freedom of speech.