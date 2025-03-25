Kunal Kamra on Shinde row: ‘Your inability to take a joke does not change the nature of my right’

Comedian Kunal Kamra, whose joke on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sparked outrage from Shiv Sena, said that it is not against the law to make fun of leaders, and their inability to take a joke does not take away his right.

Responding to the controversy, the comedian said, "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right.”

Related Articles

A day after an FIR was filed against him and Shiv Sena workers, who had ransacked the venue, Kamra said to ‘political leaders threatening to teach him a lesson, "As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system".

Kamra said that he will cooperate with the probe and face any lawful action against him. He also called for the law to be applied fairly and equally against the vandals who attacked the venue, and the ‘unelected members’ of the civic body who arrived at The Habitat for demolition without prior notice.

"Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition," Kamra said, adding that he will not apologise for the remarks and that he does not fear the mob. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the comedian to apologise to Eknath Shinde for the joke.

Meanwhile, he defended The Habitat in an Instagram post. “An entertainment venue is merely a platform. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers initiated demolition of Habitat Studio on Monday after Kamra’s joke row. The BMC cited rule violations as the reason for the demolition, though specific details were not disclosed. The studio, located in the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar, witnessed several civic officials entering with hammers.

CM Fadnavis also addressed the issue, and insisted that Kamra should apologise and that "legal action will be taken according to the law." He stated that Eknath Shinde had been insulted, and such attempts would not be tolerated, emphasising that while there is a right to comedy, derogatory statements cannot be accepted.

