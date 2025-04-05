Kunal Kamra skips third summon in a row as Shiv Sena pushes probe over ‘Naya Bharat’ video

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra skipped a third summons from the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly calling Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor” during a comedy show. The controversy, which began with a joke, has now spiraled into multiple police cases, studio vandalism, and even a probe into Kamra’s finances.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed the case against Kamra over a remark made during a performance, which referenced the Shiv Sena split and mocked Shinde. Kamra had also released a video titled “Naya Bharat”, which party workers reportedly took offence to. Following the video's release, the studio and hotel where it was shot were ransacked on March 23.

According to police officials quoted by PTI, Kamra was summoned to appear on April 5. This marks the third time he has failed to respond to police notices. Earlier this week, officers from the Khar police visited his Mahim residence after he missed the second summons.

Currently, three separate complaints have been registered against him at the Khar police station—one by the Mayor of Jalgaon, and the other two by a businessman and a hotelier from Nashik.

The backlash hasn’t ended with police action. On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena submitted a complaint to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), urging an investigation into Kamra’s income sources, citing concerns over “funds received from various countries through his videos.” The complaint was reportedly triggered by remarks made in his Naya Bharat stand-up routine.

According to ANI, the complainant has asked the EOW to investigate Kamra's financial transactions, questioning whether the content is linked to international funding.

Meanwhile, Kamra posted an apology addressed to audience members who were reportedly contacted by the police after attending his show. “I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India,” he said.

The incident has also led to BookMyShow removing Kamra’s content from its platform following pressure from political quarters.

(With PTI inputs)