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Lack of local economic benefit: Kenya orders Tata Chemicals to wrap up operations

Lack of local economic benefit: Kenya orders Tata Chemicals to wrap up operations

TATACHEM641.35(1.17%)

Kenya’s soda ash production dates back to 1911. Tata Chemicals acquired the Lake Magadi operations in 2005 through its buyout of Brunner Mond Ltd, inheriting the historic concession framework.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 8:09 AM IST
Lack of local economic benefit: Kenya orders Tata Chemicals to wrap up operationsTata Chemicals Magadi, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Group, produces over 350,000 tonnes of soda ash annually supplying markets across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. (Photo: Kenya Pulse)

In a major push for domestic industrialisation, Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Thursday that he has directed Tata Chemicals to cease all operations in the country, citing a failure to deliver tangible local economic benefits, Times of India reported.

Setting the stage for a dramatic exit, Ruto revealed he instructed the subsidiary of the Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate "to pack and go" after concluding that the firm’s activities primarily involved raw export rather than domestic value creation. The Kenyan government now intends to reassign the mining concessions to fresh investors to process minerals into soda ash locally.

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At the center of the dispute is Lake Magadi in Kajiado County, a mineral-rich region where Tata Chemicals has extracted soda ash-producing minerals for two decades. Referring to the historic century-long concession granted back when the facility was originally established, Ruto criticised the lack of downstream infrastructure development in the host county.

"That Tata company... had that contract for 100 years yet it has not built anything in Kajiado," Ruto said, questioning the reliance on exporting raw commodities. "They take our resource to India and other places."

Kenya’s soda ash production dates back to 1911. Tata Chemicals acquired the Lake Magadi operations in 2005 through its buyout of Brunner Mond Ltd, inheriting the historic concession framework.

Ruto’s order aims to force future leaseholders to utilise harvested soda ash within local facilities to manufacture glass and industrial chemicals, shifting Kenya away from raw material reliance toward domestic value addition.

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Where is Lake Magadi

Nestled 120 km southwest of Nairobi in Kajiado County, Lake Magadi is far more than a striking Rift Valley landmark. Resting in a deep geothermal trough, the highly saline, alkaline lake is one of the world's rare places where trona, a naturally occurring sodium carbonate mineral, forms at the surface.

Driven by intense solar evaporation and natural geothermal upwelling, this naturally regenerative trona bed serves as the foundation for a century-old industrial export business.

Though obscure to many, soda ash is an indispensable building block of modern manufacturing, essential for glassmaking, detergents, and chemical processing.

Data from the US Geological Survey highlights Kenya’s global footprint, ranking it as the world’s fourth-largest natural soda ash producer in 2024 with 264,921 tonnes. Nearly 249,000 tonnes were exported that year to key international markets, including India, Thailand, Tanzania, and Uganda.

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Tata Chemicals footprint

At the center of this industry is Tata Chemicals Magadi, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Group. Operating the site since acquiring the UK’s Brunner Mond Group in 2005, the company produces over 350,000 tonnes of soda ash annually alongside various salt grades, supplying markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

This long-standing operation hit a major roadblock when the government suspended Tata Chemicals Magadi's mining activities last month, citing alleged non-compliance with Kenya's mining laws.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho stated that operations would remain frozen until statutory obligations were met, while Tata Chemicals maintained it had submitted all requested documentation to prove compliance.

The sudden shutdown left roughly 500 employees, local contractors, and surrounding communities in limbo, setting the stage for the country's recent decision to halt the firm's operations entirely

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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 8:09 AM IST
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