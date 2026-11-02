Ladakh turns 4,000 square metres of barren land into saffron fields, sees first bloom in just 30 days

Nearly 22 grams of saffron collected in four days

During his visit to the field on November 1, Saxena was informed that the site was seeing an average of 20 to 25 flowers bloom every day. As many as 72 flowers bloomed on the morning of his visit.

The project has already produced nearly 22 grams of pure saffron in just four days.

“This remarkable achievement is a powerful testament to the resilience of the local environment and highlights the immense, untapped potential of high-altitude farming in the Ladakh region,” Saxena wrote in a post on X.

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“The breakthrough of this pilot project also lays a promising foundation for future commercial-scale saffron production. It will open highly lucrative new avenues for crop cultivation and agro-based entrepreneurship in Ladakh, actively paving the way for a stronger, thriving, and self-reliant local economy,” he added.

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Why saffron farming matters for Ladakh

Saffron is a high-value crop that sells at a premium price and has strong market demand. Growing it in Ladakh could give local farmers another way to earn money.

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Jammu and Kashmir is currently India's main saffron-producing region, accounting for around 90% of the country's total production. The pilot project in Ladakh aims to check whether saffron can grow well in the region's climate and whether it can be grown on a larger scale.

The project follows earlier efforts to promote flower farming in Leh, including the cultivation of Lilium and Gladiolus. These efforts have created work opportunities for farmers, Self-Help Groups and local businesses.

The initiative also aims to encourage farmers and young people to try different crops and find new ways to earn. The Lieutenant Governor praised the Agriculture Department officials and field staff for their work on the project.